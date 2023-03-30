ADVERTISEMENT

Old-age pension for fishermen increased by ₹500 in Puducherry

March 30, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

They will be getting ₹3,500; around 2,000 fishermen will benefit from the government decision

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has increased old-age pension for fishermen from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500.

Replying to the demands for grants, Minister for Fisheries K. Lakshminarayanan said around 2,000 fishermen would benefit from the government decision to hike the pension. The Fisheries Department would extend financial assistance to students belonging to the community for higher education courses. “Around 100 students from the community are likely to get the assistance,” he said.

The government would establish an Underwater Zoological Entertainment Park and Digital Aquarium at a cost of ₹42 crore.The government had also planned to establish Aqua Tourism parks at Kirumambakkam lake and Nallambal lake in Karaikal at a cost of ₹18 crore. The centres would be established through Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture, Sirkazhi, the Minister said.

