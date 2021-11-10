Puducherry

Officials visit rain-hit farmlands in Puducherry

The team, led by Director Balagandhi, visits areas such as Uruvaiyur, Keezhagraharam, Aranganur, Seliamedu, Bahour to assess the damage.  

A team of officials from the Agriculture Department, led by Director Balagandhi visited rain-affected farmlands in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The team visited paddy fields, banana and vegetable plantations in Uruvaiyur, Keezhagraharam, Aranganur, Seliamedu, Bahour, .P.S. Nellur, Madukarai, P.S. Palayam and Manalipet areas.

Late planting

According to an official, in certain areas where late planting was done, the paddy crop were affected. “Normally the water drains away. If it rains for a few more days continuously, the newly planted crops will suffer damage. As of now there is not much damage,” an official said.


