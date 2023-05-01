Officials plan raids on juice outlets and eateries to ensure food safety

May 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

With summer intensifying and demand for fresh juices going up, the Food Safety Department will be conducting raids across the district to ensure that all food businesses, including juice outlets, are maintaining food safety and hygiene standards.

According to a press note, officials from the Department of Food Safety will lead the inspections. All juice outlets, from wayside shops to restaurants and hotels will be inspected to check if hygiene and food safety standards are being met.

According to an official, the guidelines of Food Safety insist that only safe drinking water be used for preparing juices. Apart from this only safe drinking water should be used for making ice. Consumers should first check the manufacturing date, expiry date, FSSAI licence number, and address of the manufacturer on packaged cool drinks or beverages.

The public could lodge their complaints on violations to the Food Safety Department at 04142-221081 or on WhatsApp at 94440-42322.