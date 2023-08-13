HamberMenu
Officials not cooperating with Puducherry government will be transferred: Speaker R. Selvam

Some Puducherry Civil Service (PCS) cadre officers and Tamil-speaking officers do not fall in line, said Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam while interacting with reporters at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly

August 13, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam. File

Puducherry Speaker R. Selvam. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Sunday, August 13, 2023 announced that the Puducherry government had decided to transfer officials including IAS officers who were found to be not cooperating with the territorial administration in the implementation of welfare schemes.

He was replying to a question about Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recently complaining about the lack of support from officials in implementing schemes.

Interacting with reporters at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Selvam said that the Parliament had been adjourned sine die. The Puducherry Government would soon take up the issue of non-cooperation of officials with the Centre and those officials who were found to be not cooperating would be transferred.

He said that most of the Puducherry Civil Service (PCS) cadre officers and Tamil-speaking officers were cooperating with the Government. However, there are some IAS officers who do not fall in line. The Government would take up the non-cooperation of such officials with the Centre and they would soon be transferred.

Mr. Selvam said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the proposed new assembly-cum-administrative complex at Thattanchavady had been readied and the file has been sent to the Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan. The project estimate has been revised to ₹528 crore and it would soon be sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval. The revised estimate includes construction, electrical works and furniture for the proposed complex, he said.

The Speaker said that in commemoration of the country’s 75th Independence Day, volunteers will be collecting soil from all 105 village panchayats and other important places in the Union Territory. As many as 125 urns containing the soil would be brought to Delhi on August 27, which will ultimately become part of Amrit Vatika, to be built near the National War Memorial.

