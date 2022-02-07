Officials not cooperating with legislators: Speaker

Puducherry

07 February 2022 23:48 IST

‘Action will be initiated against them’

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R. Selvam has expressed unhappiness over the “non-cooperation” of certain officials in the Union Territory.

Interacting with reporters here on Monday, he said Independents P. Angalane, Sivasankaran and K.S. Ashok have complained about the lack of support from officials in implementing schemes in their constituencies.

“A few officials who have served under the previous government are still holding positions. They are not cooperating with the government, and action will be initiated against them. Already such an officer has been transferred,” Mr. Selvam said. The Speaker said the government would appoint chairpersons in boards and corporations. A survey was being conducted to ascertain the profit making units, he added.

“There is no financial crisis in the Union Territory. The Centre is providing every assistance possible. Officials have to cooperate with the government, and action will be initiated against those not supporting the implementation of schemes,” he said.