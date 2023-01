January 14, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee on Saturday collected air samples to test the impact of Bhogi celebrations in Puducherry. PPCC has collected samples from Mettupalayam and Saram areas to check for particulate matter level for monitor air quality during the celebrations. People were seen burning old clothes and worn out items to mark new beginning as part of Bhogi festival.