Officials inspect STP following news report in The Hindu

January 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

According to a press release, a team headed by PPCC Member Secretary N. Ramesh, Junior Engineer Poogajendy, and staff from the PPCC inspected the 17 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) common STP on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) collecting samples of wastewater from the Sewage Treatment Plant at Karuvadikuppam in Lawspet in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) inspected the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Karuvadikuppam in Lawspet here following a news report published in The Hindu on Monday about discharge of untreated wastewater from the STP into a canal posing contamination risk.

According to a press release, a team headed by PPCC Member Secretary N. Ramesh, Junior Engineer Poogajendy, and staff from the PPCC inspected the 17 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) common STP on Monday. The team examined the quantity of sewage received in the plant, the efficacy of various sewage treatment devices, and online monitoring system.

The team also collected samples of the wastewater for further analysis. Preliminary investigations revealed that mixing of wastewater from unauthorised power laundry units in the area with a sewerage line of the STP resulted in frothing. The PPCC has decided to make an inventory of power laundry units in the area.

