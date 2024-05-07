ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inspect site identified for construction of Vallalar International Centre

May 07, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A team of archaeological experts inspecting the proposed site to construct the Vallalar centre in Cuddalore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the Tamil Nadu government proposing to construct a Vallalar International Centre on 3.18 acres of land at Sathya Gnana Sabhai in Vadalur in Cuddalore district at a cost of ₹99.99 crore, a three-member team on Tuesday inspected the proposed site for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras High Court had directed the State government to submit a report prepared by a team of archaeological experts on the proposed site for the project. The team comprises R. Sivananthan, Joint Director of Archaeology; Dayalan, consultant, State Department of Archaeology; and V. Selvakumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University, Thanjavur.

Accompanied by officials of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), the team inspected the site where foundation stone was laid for the project and the Peruveli area in the Sathya Gnana Sabhai. It is expected report its findings to the Madras High Court on May 9.

Residents of Parvathipuram near Vadalur have protested against the Tamil Nadu government’s move to construct the Centre at the peruveli area, and have demanded that the authorities move it to another location. Two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court against constructing the centre on the Peruveli land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US