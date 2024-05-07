GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials inspect site identified for construction of Vallalar International Centre

May 07, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
A team of archaeological experts inspecting the proposed site to construct the Vallalar centre in Cuddalore on Tuesday.

A team of archaeological experts inspecting the proposed site to construct the Vallalar centre in Cuddalore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the Tamil Nadu government proposing to construct a Vallalar International Centre on 3.18 acres of land at Sathya Gnana Sabhai in Vadalur in Cuddalore district at a cost of ₹99.99 crore, a three-member team on Tuesday inspected the proposed site for the project.

The Madras High Court had directed the State government to submit a report prepared by a team of archaeological experts on the proposed site for the project. The team comprises R. Sivananthan, Joint Director of Archaeology; Dayalan, consultant, State Department of Archaeology; and V. Selvakumar, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University, Thanjavur.

Accompanied by officials of the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), the team inspected the site where foundation stone was laid for the project and the Peruveli area in the Sathya Gnana Sabhai. It is expected report its findings to the Madras High Court on May 9.

Residents of Parvathipuram near Vadalur have protested against the Tamil Nadu government’s move to construct the Centre at the peruveli area, and have demanded that the authorities move it to another location. Two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court against constructing the centre on the Peruveli land.

