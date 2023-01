January 31, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Officials from the Directorate of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare in Puducherry and Karaikal participated in a recent three-day Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on ‘The Fundamentals of Artificial Reefs for Improving Marine Fisheries’ held under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The event was funded by the National Fisheries Development Board and hosted by the Madras Regional Station of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) in Chennai.