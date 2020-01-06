Officials help elderly man, who was ill-treated, regain bequeathed property

A 71-year-old man in Namakkal has regained a property he had bequeathed to his grandson, thanks to the efforts put in by officials of the district administration.

V. Nallasami had a house in Natarajapuram, where he stayed with Vasudevan, one of his three sons. Recently, Mr. Nallasami petitioned the District Collector, requesting that a will, providing for the transfer of ownership of the property to his grandson, be nullified.

In the petition, Mr. Nallasami alleged that Mr. Vasudevan used to ill-treat and attack him in an inebriated condition.

The petition, submitted to the district administration in October, was referred to Namakkal Revenue Divisional Officer M. Kottai Kumar. Following inquiries, the official found the petitioner’s claims to be true.

The authorities then took steps to invalidate the will under the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

According to revenue officials, after Mr. Nallasami transferred the property to his grandson's name, Mr. Vasudevan's attitude towards him changed. Mr. Nallasami’s son attacked him in an inebriated state and asked him to leave the house. “Mr. Vasudevan also asked his siblings not to visit the house. Based on the complaint, we have now issued orders to declare the will void, and had returned the documents to Mr. Nallasami on Saturday,” Mr. Kumar said.

The official added that the property was worth ₹2 crore. Mr. Nallasami was living in the ground floor, while Mr. Vasudevan and his family were living in the first floor.

“We have now instructed Mr. Vasudevan and his family to vacate the house within a certain period. We have issued an order to the local inspector to ensure Mr. Nallasami’s safety. We have asked the police to check up on him regularly,” he added.