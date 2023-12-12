HamberMenu
Officials, heads of institutions attend Viksit Bharat event at Raj Nivas

December 12, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Officials and representatives of higher educational Institutions attending nation wide launch of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Monday.

Officials and representatives of higher educational Institutions attending nation wide launch of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Officials and heads of higher educational institutions in Puducherry participated in the launch of Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing held at Raj Nivas on Monday. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also attended the programme through video conferencing from Telangana Raj Bhavan.

Those who participated in the event included, Secretary to government of Puducherry, D. Manikandan; JIPMER Director Rakesh Agarwal; Vice Chancellor in-charge of Pondicherry University K. Tharanikkarasu, and Usha Natesan, Director in-charge, NIT, Karaikal.

