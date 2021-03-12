Officials explain modalities of registering for postal voting

The Elections Department held an orientation programme on postal voting system for differently-abled members and their parents at the Sathya Special School on Thursday.
V. Govindasamy, SVEEP nodal officer, explained the modalities of registering for postal voting and completing the sample application form.
A live video tutorial was also demonstrated at the session.
According to the Elections Department officials, the polling station officer would issue postal application (Form 12 D) which should be filled and submitted along with a copy of the certificate of the authorised officer.
The deadline for submission of filled forms is March 17.
The returning officer will send the polling officials to the residence of the applicant and a text message would be sent in advance notifying the date and time of visit. The officials will issue postal ballots on confirming identity of application. The secrecy of the voting would be ensured.
Postal voting would also help safeguard differently abled from exposure to the coronavirus, an official explained.
Postal ballots will be issued from March 25 and will continue till April 4. Chitra Shah, founder-director of Sathya School also addressed the participants.
More than 60 parents and disabled persons attended the orientation.
