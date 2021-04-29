Official warns against excessive pricing of anti-viral drug

PUDUCHERRY

29 April 2021 01:27 IST

Excess pricing and hoarding of anti-viral drug Remdesivir would be punishable under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules 1945, Secretary (Health) T. Arun said on Wednesday.

Private health institutions should not charge more than the rate fixed by the Centre. The government and private institutes should submit a daily report of stock and distribution of Remdesivir to the Department of Drugs Control, Puducherry, he said in a press release. The Department of Drugs Control should closely monitor the distribution of the anti-viral drug. Public could dial 104 to register any complaint related to the pricing and hoarding of Remdesivir, the release added.

