Official advisers call on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

01 March 2021 02:14 IST

A.P. Maheshwari, outgoing Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, and C. Chandramouli, former bureaucrat, appointed as Advisers to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas on Sunday.

The advisers, who were appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, had earlier duly submitted their assumption of office.

