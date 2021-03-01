Puducherry

Official advisers call on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

A.P. Maheshwari, outgoing Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, and C. Chandramouli, former bureaucrat, appointed as Advisers to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on the Lt. Governor at Raj Nivas on Sunday.

Assumed office

The advisers, who were appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, had earlier duly submitted their assumption of office.

Related Articles
