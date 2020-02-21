Officers reshuffled in Puducherry

S.D. Sundaresan has been posted as Special Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and A. Vikranth Raja has been appointed Secretary to the Chief Minister.

In changes approved by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi designating a few officials as Secretaries and giving additional charge of portfolios to others, Mr. Sundaresan will also hold the portfoliaos of Information and Publicity, and Special Secretary (Home).

Arjun Sharma has been posted as District Collector, Karaikal, and hold additional charge as Managing Director, Pondicherry Power Corporation, and MD of JPCOSPIN (Jaiprakash Cooperative Spinning Mill).

Jayanta Kumar Ray is the Special Resident Commissioner, Puducherry Government Guest House, New Delhi.

ASPS Ravi Prakash has been allotted to Rural Development, with charges of District Rural Development Agencies chairman and Project Director and Managing Direcor, REAP. R. Smitha, has been allotted Science, Technology and Environment and will hold charge as Director and Special Secretary (Cooperation)-cum-Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Pankaj Kumar Jha has been allotted Sainik Welfare, Freedom Fighters Cell and Fire Service. He will also serve as IG (Prisons) and Director, Puducherry State Executive Committee, DRDM.

E. Vallavan has been allotted Labour and function as Labour Commissioner and Special Secretary-cum-Director Civil Supplies.

Puducherry Collector T. Arun has been made the CEO of the Puducherry Smart City Development Limited. Soumya will hold additional charge of General Administration and IT as Secretary to government.

She will also be Special Secretary (Personnel).