Office of Superintendent of Police (East) closed in Puducherry

The Office of the Superintendent of Police (East) and Grand Bazaar Police Station functioning on the ground floor of the SP’s office have been closed for two days after a constable tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Both the offices will function at temporary premises opposite the SP’s office till Thursday. After the constable tested positive, conservancy workers disinfected the SP’s office and police station, a police officer said.

The Health Department has advised 17 police officers, including SP (East) C. Maran and GB Inspector Senthil Kumar home quarantine for seven days. The officers will undergo tests for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, said a Health Department official.