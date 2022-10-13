Odiansalai police station limits come under CCTV coverage

Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal along with senior officers taking a look at the visuals captured by the CCTV cameras installed at various places under the Odiansalai police station limits in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Several areas under the Odiansalai police station limits have come under the coverage of Closed Circuit Television cameras. Under Corporate Social Responsibility programme, a non-governmental organisation had installed 45 cameras having artificial video surveillance servers in places that fall under the Odiansalai police station limits.

The areas that are covered by the surveillance cameras include parts of Anna Salai, Beach Road, Busy Street, Old Bus Stand and Railway Station.

Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal on Thursday inaugurated the trial run of 16 cameras. Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Inspector General of Police V. J. Chandran and Senior Superintendent of Police Deepika were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector R. Karthikeyan told media that a Puducherry-based organisation, Your Backers Foundation, has funded the project. All the 45 cameras would be made functional within a few weeks. A team of police officers would be monitoring the footage captured by the CCTV cameras continuously, he said.

On the occasion, the DGP distributed helmets to policemen as part of the police department’s drive to make the head gear compulsory for two-wheeler riders.