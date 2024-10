The government has declared Wednesday, the eve of Deepavali, a holiday.

The Lt. Governor notified the holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings and educational institutions (including professional colleges) in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory.

He said November 16 (Saturday) would be a compensatory working day in lieu of this.

