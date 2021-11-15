Obtaining Statehood is critical to Puducherry’s survival: CM

PUDUCHERRY

15 November 2021 23:00 IST

AINRC chief makes statement at Southern Zonal Council meet in Tirupati

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has silenced his critics on the demand of Statehood for Puducherry by making a statement at the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tirupati two days ago, saying that upgrading the status of the Union Territory was critical to its survival.

Since Mr. Rangasamy, as head of the All India N.R. Congress, allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, to assume office as Chief Minister of the first National Democratic Alliance-led government in the Union Territory, he has been under fire on the Statehood subject as the NDA government at the Centre had turned down the same demand made by the previous Congress government.

Breaking silence

The silence of Mr. Rangasamy and his refusal to call on the Prime Minister after assuming office had given ammunition for his critics in Puducherry, who said the AINRC chief had made a compromise on the Statehood subject. But at the meeting held in Tirupati, the Chief Minister, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, made it clear that Puducherry could not make any progress unless it was granted Statehood.

Advertising

Advertising

Pending issue

“The demand for Statehood is a long pending issue. We are unable to exercise any powers for creating employment potential by inviting more industries to Puducherry and also create infrastructure facilities for tourism,” the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

According to a top AINRC functionary, the statement was “bold” as he made the statement while heading a coalition government.

“There is no question of diluting the stand on Statehood. The Chief Minister made the demand in the presence of none other than the Home Minister. He made the demand knowing very well that the alliance party has a different view point. It is a very bold statement and also sends a political message,” he said.

Founding objective

According to another leader, Statehood was one of the stated objectives of forming the party.

“There could be no second choice on the subject of Statehood. The Chief Minister has silenced his critics on the subject by making the demand in the presence of the Home Minister,” he added.