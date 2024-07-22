Nyaya Oli club launched to promote legal literacy among students

The Nyaya Oli project, a collaborative initiative between the Department of Justice, Ministry of law and Justice, Government of India, and Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, Puducherry, aimed at fostering legal literacy and awareness among various societal groups, was launched at St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School here on Monday.

Justice K. Kannan, retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court inaugurated the Nyaya Oli club and released pamphlets, posters and booklets on the Nyaya Oli project.

Mr. Kannan spoke on various legal aspects concerning students, underscoring the significance of legal literacy in shaping responsible citizens. He advised the students to learn the fundamental rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution, which prohibits untouchability and protects the rights of women and children.

He also stressed the need for understanding constitutional provisions through various case laws.

Prof. S. Srinivasan, Principal of Dr. Ambedkar Law College, Puducherry and Project Director of Nyaya Oli project said the inauguration of the club marked a significant step towards empowering students with legal knowledge and awareness, fostering a generation that is well informed about their rights and responsibilities.

As part of the project, workshops will be conducted in schools and colleges to educate students about their fundamental legal rights and duties. Through targeted educational and outreach initiatives, the project will bridge the gap between the legal system and the community, ensuring that every individual has the knowledge and resources to advocate for their rights and contribute to the development of a just society, he added.

