Nursing students take out rally as World Breastfeeding Week starts

An awareness rally by nursing students kickstarted the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations in Puducherry on Thursday. The rally was flagged off by K.V. Raman, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services.

The World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year from August 1 to 7 and the theme for this year was “Empower parents: enable breastfeeding”. The rally started from the entrance of the Directorate of Health Services and culminated at Beach Road.

G. Ragunathan, Deputy Director of Public Health; J. Allirani, Deputy Deputy Director, Family Welfare; and Murugan, Deputy Director (Immunization); and programme officers were present.

Jipmer initiative

During the week, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) will be raising awareness on its concept of Amutham Thaipaal Maiyam or breast milk banks launched on July 13, 2016 and encouraging more mothers to engage with this initiative.