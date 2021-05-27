Nursing students roped in to checks oxygen saturation levels of COVID-19 patients

The Health Department has roped in a batch of nursing students to do hourly checks on the oxygen saturation levels of COVID-19 patients to detect any deterioration early, so that emergency treatment could be started without delay.

To begin with, between 20 to 30 nursing students from the State-run Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences are being deployed at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

"Their task is simple but comes with multiple benefits. Importantly, it relieves the workload of regular nurses and enables constant monitoring of patients," said T. Arun, Health Secretary.

Besides alerting treating staff to any dip in a patient's oxygen saturation levels so that remedial measures can be launched immediately, the "oxygen nurses" also help identify patients who are maintaining stable conditions and can be shifted to an isolation bed.

"In the overall context of COVID-19 management, this can help prioritise oxygen bed resources", Mr. Arun said."We have initiated the system of oxygen nurses as a trial measure. If this helps improve patients outcomes, we hope to expand it to other Covid care institutions," the official added.