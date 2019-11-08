‘Nurses have a vital role in assessment of newborns’

Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, Jipmer, on Thursday stressed the role of nurses in the assessment of newborns.

Inaugurating the State-level workshop on “nursing skills in newborn care” organised by college of nursing, Jipmer, Dr. Aggarwal pointed out that the significance of this role should be considered against the data that there are more than 3 crore newborns delivered every year in India.

Though child birth is a physiological function, the nurses, more than the neonatologists, have the vital role in the assessment of newborns, as they work very closely with patients. Pankaj Kundra, Dean (Academic), Jipmer, emphasised the necessity of nurses to be equipped for the resuscitation of newborns in the labour room as the neonatal resuscitation is very important. The shortcoming in this aspect could be overcome through this workshop, he added.

M.J. Kumari, Professor-cum-Principal, (Ag.) College of Nursing and P. Vetriselvi, Asst. Prof. College of Nursing also spoke.

The resource persons of the workshop included experts from paediatric fraternity of Jipmer who dealt with various aspects of newborn care with demonstration.

The workshop was attended by 50 delegates including faculty, nursing personnel and postgraduate nursing students from Jipmer and other nursing colleges from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.