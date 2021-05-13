‘Nurses are the backbone of healthcare system’

PUDUCHERRY

13 May 2021 03:20 IST

L-G felicitates nurses

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday hailed the contributions of nursing professionals who were on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Presiding over a function to mark the 201st birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale at Mother Theresa Post Graduate & Research Institute of Health Sciences, the Lt. Governor said that the nurses were the backbone of the healthcare system as they ensured that the requirements of the patients were taken care of.

Being a doctor herself, the Lt. Governor said she had learnt many a valuable lesson while working with nurses throughout her career. She also urged the nursing fraternity to take care and follow all precautions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Soundararajan presented certificates of appreciation in recognition of the selfless services of staff nurses and healthcare workers, working on the forefront as COVID-19 warriors disregarding the risks to their own safety.

The Lt. Governor appealed to the Department of Health to step up awareness regarding the importance of wearing face masks and complying with social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19. She also appealed to the citizens to strictly adhere to the pandemic guidelines.

Health Secretary T. Arun, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, Jayanthi, Director, ISM& H and Dean of MTPG&RIHS, G. Sriramulu, State Health Mission Director, faculty, nurses, health professionals and para medical students participated in the event.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy also paid tribute to the nursing community for their dedicated work in tackling the pandemic.

Later, the Lt. Governor handed over 100 oxygen concentrators received from the Government of India to the Health Department's government pharmacy, Gorimedu.