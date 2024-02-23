Nurses appointed during pandemic demand regularisation of jobs

February 23, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Nurses, led by the Puducherry Origin Adhi Dravidar Government Officials’ Welfare Association, staged a protest in front of the Swadeshi Mill seeking regularisation of employment of those nurses appointed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association, which has been agitating for three successive days, said the government had recruited nurses on a war footing - between 2020 and 2023, after conducting interviews, to work in the government hospital, and primary health cares in the urban and rural areas.

After three years of working in high-risk conditions, the government had summarily dismissed about 60 nurses.

Petitions to the authorities concerned fell on deaf ears, and the nurses approached the Madras High Court, which, on December 16, directed the government to grant permanent employment to the nurses, the association said.

The court referred to the absorption of 977 nurses, recruited in a similar context by the Tamil Nadu government, into regular service, it pointed out.

The association warned of filing a contempt of court petition if the government fails to immediately restore the nurses to regular jobs.