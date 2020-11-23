Number of fresh cases falls below 50 in Puducherry

The case fatality rate is 1.66%; the recovery rate is 96.82%

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell below 50 on Sunday, while no death was reported in the Union Territory of Puducherry in the last 24 hours.

With 88 patients discharged on recovery, the active cases came down to 559, after one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu. There are only 227 patients in hospital care (91 at JIPMER and 92 at IGMCRI), against 332 patients in home quarantine.

According to a Health Department bulletin, the fresh cases were detected during the testing of 3,586 samples. Puducherry accounted for 22 of the fresh cases, Karaikal 10, Mahe 13 and Yanam one case.

The test positivity rate was 1.28%, the case fatality rate 1.66% and the recovery rate 96.82%. The overall tally stands at 609 deaths, 559 active cases, a total of 36,693 cases and 35,525 patients recovered.

The number of samples tested so far by the Health Department was 3,80,831, of which 3,39,854 returned negative.