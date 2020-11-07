Number of active cases drops below 2,000

PUDUCHERRY

07 November 2020 01:48 IST

U.T. adds 126 more cases to tally

The number of active cases fell below the 2,000-mark on Friday, even as the Union Territory added 126 cases to its tally. A total of 314 persons were discharged after treatment.

No death was reported in the Union Territory and the toll remained at 598. Active cases stood at 1,640 — 510 in hospitals and 1,130 in home isolation.

The tally touched 35,675 after one case was transferred to Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Friday. A total of 33,437 patients have recovered so far.

A total of 3,826 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Puducherry registered 85 new cases, Karaikal 13, Yanam one and Mahe 27.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.29%, case fatality rate at 1.68% and recovery rate at 93.73%.

Of the total 3.29 lakh samples tested so far, 2.88 lakh have returned negative.

Citing a recent mask compliance survey carried out by the Health Department, Mr. Rao said about 52% of the surveyed either did not wear a mask or wore it the wrong way (28%).

“As cases are increasing across the country, in the wake of Dussehra, unless we are extremely cautious during Deepavali, which was a major festival in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, a resurgence of cases is a certainty,” Mr. Rao said.