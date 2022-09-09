Number of active cases in U.T. crosses the 300-mark

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases against 37 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry recorded 33 of the new cases, which were detected from 787 tests, and Karaikal recorded 13. No new cases were recorded in Mahe and Yanam.

The test positivity rate was 5.84%, case fatality rate 1.14% and recovery rate 98.69%. The overall tally is 1,969 deaths, 304 active cases (six patients in hospital and 298 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,248 cases and 1,70,975 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.86 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.22 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,188 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 21,23,265 vaccine doses.