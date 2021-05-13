Notified containment zones go up to 451, says Collector

PUDUCHERRY

13 May 2021 03:33 IST

The district administration has increased the number of notified containment zones in Puducherry region to 451 and constituted measures to reach assistance to home isolation patients and to curb movement of people in these areas. This represents a marked increase from the 266 micro containment zones in the region as of May 9.

District Collector Purva Garg told a press conference that so far 159 containment zones had been declared in Puducherry taluk, 156 containment zones in Oulgaret taluk, 90 in Villianur taluk and 46 in Bahour taluk.

Officials have been appointed to monitor the containment zones. The flying squads constituted by the Revenue Department apart from the beat police are inspecting the containment zone on a regular basis.

To check the entry and exit in the containment zone / hot spots, volunteers from the same community have been identified. For supply of essential commodities, two traders near the containment zone have been identified and contact numbers of the traders given to all households.

The people in the containment zone can procure the essential commodities through phone and payments can be made through various payment apps. The Puduchcrry traders federation has also come forward to supply essential commodities through their network, the Collector said.

Ms. Garg has appealed to NGOs and volunteers willing to join hands with the district administration in the fight against the COVID-19 to contact the concerned area Tahsildar. Applications for the Civil Defence Force are also invited from the residents of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

These applications may be downloaded from the website collectorate.py.gov.in before May 20.

Meanwhile, action has been taken against 2,176 persons for violating COVID-19 appropriate norms and 33 cases booked so far.

All the containment zone orders along with the map have been uploaded in the COVID dashboard (https://covid19dashboard.pv.gov.in). General public can get the details of the containment zones from the above websites and avoid travelling in such areas to keep themselves safe.

For any assistance, people can call the following helpline numbers: 104 for health related assistance and 1070/1077 for general assistance/queries.