Notification for Deputy Speaker's post likely to be issued tomorrow

PUDUCHERRY

20 August 2021 04:40 IST

The notification calling for filing of nominations for the Deputy Speaker's post is likely to be issued on August 21. An official source told The Hindu that the notification is under preparatory stage and in most likelihood will be issued on Saturday.

The last date for filing of nomination papers will be August 25. The election (if there is more than one candidate) will be held on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly.

The post is likely to go to the All India N. R Congress in the National Democratic Alliance after Bharatiya Janata Party secured the Speaker's post in the power sharing agreement during government formation after the Assembly poll.

Advertising

Advertising

A source in AINRC said the names of three legislators, including that of a former Minister was being considered for the Deputy Speaker's post. Meanwhile, as announced by Speaker R. Selvam earlier, the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday issued a notification re-convening the house on August 26. A notification issued by the Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy said the house will assemble at 9.30 a. m.