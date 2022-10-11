Notices issued to two buses for permit violation in Puducherry

The Transport Department on Tuesday conducted an enforcement drive in the bus stand and issued notices to operators of two private buses for violation of permit conditions.

The drive, conducted by a team of officials led by Puducherry Regional Transport Officer Kate Prabhakar Rao and Motor Vehicle Inspector Dakshnamurthy, checked the buses at the bus stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai. The team checked if the vehicles were fitted with speed governors and collected fares as per the rates fixed by the government. The team issued notices to operators of two buses for violation of permit conditions.

The team also seized two goods vehicles on Maraimalai Adigal Salai for plying without valid permit and other documents.