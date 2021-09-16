Notice issued for Rajya Sabha election

PUDUCHERRY

16 September 2021 00:40 IST

Nomination papers can be filed till Sept. 22

In an order announcing the election for the Rajya Sabha seat, Assembly Secretary-cum-returning officer R. Mounissamy on Wednesday said an election of a member of the Council of States would be held by the “elected members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly”.

The notice further said nomination papers could be delivered by a candidate or by his proposers to the Returning Officer or to the Assistant Returning Officer at the premises of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat from 11 a.m to 3 p.m on any day other than public holidays till September 22.

Advertising

Advertising