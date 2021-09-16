Puducherry

Notice issued for Rajya Sabha election

In an order announcing the election for the Rajya Sabha seat, Assembly Secretary-cum-returning officer R. Mounissamy on Wednesday said an election of a member of the Council of States would be held by the “elected members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly”.

The notice further said nomination papers could be delivered by a candidate or by his proposers to the Returning Officer or to the Assistant Returning Officer at the premises of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat from 11 a.m to 3 p.m on any day other than public holidays till September 22.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 12:40:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/notice-issued-for-rajya-sabha-election/article36485674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY