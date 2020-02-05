Not running a parallel government says Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Denying charges of running a parallel government in the Union Territory, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said she was a public servant bound to act as per law.

Taking questions from the media during a book release function at Raj Nivas, the Lt Governor said “I am not a full fledged Governor. I don’t have any immunity and any wrongdoing can invite punishment. My responsibilities on financial matters are much higher.” On her relationship with the elected government, she said “differences are bound to exist as each reads the rules (Union Territories Act and Business Rules) as it suits them.”

The case questioning the powers of the Lt Governor is pending in the High Court, she said adding “Let the independent agency decide on the issue. The final decision will be made by the apex court.”

Ms. Bedi said she was bound to refer matters on which the Lt Governor and Cabinet differed to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry in certain cases had concurred with the stand of the Cabinet and in others, with the Lt Governor, she added. Asked whether she had delegated more financial powers to the Ministers and Secretaries as directed by MHA, the Lt Governor said it has been done with riders for certain subjects such as authority to sanction funds for grant-in aid.

Earlier addressing the media after the release function, Ms. Bedi said “I am not permanent here or not to compete but only serve as per law and with objective to make UT better. It is one of best UTs. There is no ego involved in it.”

Ms Bedi launched a booklet, Tracking the News, a compilation of selected articles that appeared in newspapers about the UT on different issues, including the power struggle between her and the Cabinet. She also released a booklet on the public grievance redressal system of Raj Nivas.