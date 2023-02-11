Norms violated in permitting extraction of sand from lake bed in Karaikal: Narayanasamy

February 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress has accused the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory of violating norms in giving permission to extract sand from a lake for Railway and road projects in Karaikal region.

Addressing a press conference, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the permission given for sand mining in Nallampal village in Thirunallar constituency in Karaikal was the latest instance of “wrong doing” by the AINRC-led NDA government.

In violation of rules, the district administration had given permission to extract sand from the lake bed. “Now they have even started digging beyond the permitted limit. Trucks of sand were being transported every day in violation of the agreement itself. The Congress has raised several instances of corruption by the NDA government. But the Chief Minister has not opened his mouth on the charges, he added.

He also disputed the claim made by the Chief Minister and BJP president on the additional sum of ₹1,400 crore given to the Union Territory by the Centre. Around ₹1,200 crore was given as GST compensation. The remaining amount was allotted to offset revenue loss for implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendation, he said.

“The CM and BJP president are trying to give an impression that the Central government has generously allocated funds. They have only sanctioned what is due for the Union Territory. I am ready for a public debate with Chief Minister and BJP president on the subject,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Adani row

The senior Congress leader said the present controversies surrounding the Adani group, after the U. S.-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research published a report on the firm’s financial irregularities, holds ground considering the way the Gujarat-based business conglomerate operates its business.

He said there are reports that the group was using benami routes to acquire even the port at Karaikal. The original owners of the port owed around ₹1,500 crore to its lender. The Adani group through the backdoor was trying to acquire the shares of the Karaikal port, he alleged.

The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament to “pointed” questions by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Adani row has revealed that the Central government has something to hide on the issue, he said.

PCC chief A. V. Subramanian said the Union Finance Minister should own moral responsibility for the loss suffered by investors after stock prices of Adani group shares plunged. The Securities and Exchange Board of India also failed to protect the interests of the investors, he added.