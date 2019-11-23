Puducherry

Normal life affected by morning showers

Normal life was affected in Puducherry on Friday due to rain. T. Singaravelou

Normal life was affected in Puducherry on Friday due to rain. T. Singaravelou   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

more-in

Region recorded 7. 7 mm of rainfall

Normal life was affected in Puducherry due to intermittent rain on Friday.

Continuous rain for almost three hours on Friday morning resulted in waterlogging in Bussy Street, Lenin Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Uppalam, Reddiyarpalayam and Marimalai Adigal Salai.

According to an official in the Public Works Department, the region recorded 7. 7 mm of rainfall till 8. 30 a.m. Places such as Bahour, Pathukannu, Moolakulam, Thirukanur and Sedarapet received good rainfall in the morning hours, the official said. A breach in the sewage network at Thiruvalluvar Salai near Uppalam caused hardship to residents and motorists.

Office-goers braved the heavy downpour that lasted till about 10 a.m to reach their places of work.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 12:27:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/normal-life-affected-by-morning-showers/article30054921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY