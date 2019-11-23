Normal life affected by morning showers

Normal life was affected in Puducherry due to intermittent rain on Friday.

Continuous rain for almost three hours on Friday morning resulted in waterlogging in Bussy Street, Lenin Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Uppalam, Reddiyarpalayam and Marimalai Adigal Salai.

According to an official in the Public Works Department, the region recorded 7. 7 mm of rainfall till 8. 30 a.m. Places such as Bahour, Pathukannu, Moolakulam, Thirukanur and Sedarapet received good rainfall in the morning hours, the official said. A breach in the sewage network at Thiruvalluvar Salai near Uppalam caused hardship to residents and motorists.

Office-goers braved the heavy downpour that lasted till about 10 a.m to reach their places of work.