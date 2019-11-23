Normal life affected by morning showers

Normal life was affected in Puducherry due to intermittent rain on Friday.
Continuous rain for almost three hours on Friday morning resulted in waterlogging in Bussy Street, Lenin Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Uppalam, Reddiyarpalayam and Marimalai Adigal Salai.
According to an official in the Public Works Department, the region recorded 7. 7 mm of rainfall till 8. 30 a.m. Places such as Bahour, Pathukannu, Moolakulam, Thirukanur and Sedarapet received good rainfall in the morning hours, the official said. A breach in the sewage network at Thiruvalluvar Salai near Uppalam caused hardship to residents and motorists.
Office-goers braved the heavy downpour that lasted till about 10 a.m to reach their places of work.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.