Normal life affected as rain pounds U.T.

Holiday for schools, colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal; 194 relief shelters set up by administration

Several houses and huts were damaged and waterlogging reported across many locations as heavy rain pounded the Puducherry region since Wednesday night under the influence of the Northeast monsoon. The administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

The district administration has requisitioned the assistance of NDRF from Arakkonam to station a team in Puducherry to help in rescue and relief operations in the eventuality of any damage in case of further rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over the Puducherry and Karaikal region till November 20 under the effect of the low pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

Puducherry received 143 mm of rainfall in a little over six hours since 8.30 a.m. while as of 7 p.m., the total rainfall received was 151 mm.

The intensity and long duration of rain left normal life in disarray. Several areas across the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging. With the rain unrelenting through the day, the administration struggled to drain away excess water.

So far, 62 huts and 27 houses have been damaged. Apart from the death of one person due to drowning, there is no loss of life to general public, Collector Purva Garg said in an official press note.

The administration has set up 194 relief shelters to accommodate people affected due to heavy rain. Provision of food packets to the rain-affected people are being arranged by the Civil Supplies Department and will be distributed soon.

As a consequence of heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours till 9 a.m., Puducherry has recorded a rainfall reading of 50 mm, Thirukannur 36 mm, Pathukannu 15 mm and Bahour 37 mm.

The major tanks in Puducherry such as Bahour and Oussudu have filled to their full capacity.

15 complaints

The helplines logged 15 complaints in the last 24 hours related to waterlogging, fallen trees, electricity pole damage etc. and all the complaints are being attended to by the concerned line departments.

Three trees that had fallen obstructing the road were removed by the Fire department, Forest department and Municipality staff while one electricity pole at Sivaji Statue was attended to by the Electricity department.

The Collector who undertook visits to affected places and relief camps with a team of officials including Rishita Gupta, SDM (South), said the major waterlogging areas were identified as Indira Gandhi statue, Rajiv Gandhi statue, Sivaji statue on ECR Road, along with areas of Chellampapu Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Solai Nagar, TV Nagar, Kosapalayam, Perumal Puram, Villianur, Uthiravaginipet, Kompakkam, Achariyapuram, Kalmandapam, Ariyapalayam and Pathukannu and all necessary steps are being taken to bail out the stagnated water.

In a case of accidental death, one person of Madukarai village of Bahour taluk was reported drowned in the Malattar river due to heavy flow of river water. The body was fished out with the help of Fire and Rescue Services department and scuba divers arranged by the Fisheries department.

CM conducts inspection

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspected the inundated areas at Krishna Nagar, 45 Feet Road, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Ellaipillaichavady, Indira Gandhi Square, Mohan Nagar and other locations and supervised draining operations taken up by PWD/municipal bodies.

Home and Electricity Minister A. Namassivayam held a meeting with the Electricity department officials to have measures in place to prevent outages in the rain and wind.

Leader of Opposition R. Siva visited the low-lying areas of Athuchannelpet, Tattanbootha, GN Palayam, Sultanpet, Manaveli, Dandukkarai Medu and Villianur and called upon the Commune panchayat to conduct a proper survey of the affected houses, livestock etc., and to expedite the necessary assistance.

The State Emergency Operation Centre is functioning 24/7 to attend to various complaints and grievances due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, the press note said.