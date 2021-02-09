Puducherry

Noon meal scheme launched in Bharathidasan Government College for Women

Nutritious meal: Education Secretary Ashok Kumar serving lunch to students at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Monday.  

The Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Monday launched a free noon meal scheme for indigent students.

‘Amudham’, the scheme, which will reach about 500 beneficiaries, was conceived by the Alumni Association of the college in association with the Arutprakasa Vallalar Samarasa Sanmarkka Sathiya Sadhanai Sangam, a charitable organisation.

Ashok Kumar, Education Secretary, formally launched the scheme at the college in the presence of K. Subramani, principal and N. Ganesan and A. Arivan of the Sangam.

According to Rajiny of the alumni association, the association has already been running a free breakfast scheme to needy students for over four years. Though the college is functioning on a shift basis, the lunch scheme will benefit students of both schedules.

