Noon meal scheme launched in Bharathidasan Government College for Women

The Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Monday launched a free noon meal scheme for indigent students.
‘Amudham’, the scheme, which will reach about 500 beneficiaries, was conceived by the Alumni Association of the college in association with the Arutprakasa Vallalar Samarasa Sanmarkka Sathiya Sadhanai Sangam, a charitable organisation.
Ashok Kumar, Education Secretary, formally launched the scheme at the college in the presence of K. Subramani, principal and N. Ganesan and A. Arivan of the Sangam.
According to Rajiny of the alumni association, the association has already been running a free breakfast scheme to needy students for over four years. Though the college is functioning on a shift basis, the lunch scheme will benefit students of both schedules.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath