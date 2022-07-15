None can destroy the AIADMK, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

‘Party does not have dynasty politics, unlike the DMK’

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of trying to dismantle the AIADMK and said none could uproot the organisation as it was a deep-rooted party with massive support.

Speaking at a meeting at the party office in Kallakurichi, Mr. Palaniswami said the party could never be demolished even by any number of ‘Stalins’. “The AIADMK does not have any dynasty politics, which is the hallmark of the DMK,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, I have risen to the post of interim general secretary from humble beginnings after serving the party. The AIADMK does not encourage dynasty rule, which is a disturbing feature of the DMK. Only in the AIADMK, an ordinary cadre can become the Interim general secretary. On the other hand, this was not possible in the DMK as it was only promoting dynasty politics,” he charged.

When Mr. Vaiko left the DMK, AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, who was then serving as the Chief Minister, acted in support of the DMK and ensured that the party headquarters Anna Arivayalam was saved. However, the present Chief Minister is acting in support of expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami charged.

Referring to the steps taken during his tenure as Chief Minister to abolish online rummy, he said the DMK did not make effective arguments in the court in favour of the ban, and added that youngsters losing their life and property to online rummy was disturbing. “We have been urging the government to bring in a law to ban the game,” he said.