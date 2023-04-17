HamberMenu
Nominations invited for ‘Manjappai Award’

April 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district administration has invited nominations from schools, colleges, and commercial establishments for ‘Manjappai Award’ constituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The award will be given to the best schools, colleges, and commercial establishments which effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastics on the campus and encouraged alternatives.

Three best schools, three best colleges, and three best commercial establishments will receive the award. The first prize carries a cash component of ₹ 10 lakh, second prize ₹ 5 lakh and the third-prize winner will be given ₹ 3 lakh, according to a press release.

The applications can be downloaded from the website: tnpcb.gov.in

The enclosure should be duly signed by the individual/ head of the organisation. Two hard copies along with a soft copy need to be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, 2023.

