Nominated MLAs issue: parties in U.T. flay Centre

PUDUCHERRY

13 May 2021 03:14 IST

‘BJP adopting unethical means to increase party's strength’

The Congress, DMK and the Left parties have condemned the appointment of three BJP members as nominated legislators, even before an elected government could form its Cabinet.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. V. Subramanian, in a statement on Wednesday, said the AINRC-led government was yet to form its Cabinet. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was recovering from COVID-19 in hospital.

Instead of waiting for some time, the Centre, in an arbitrary manner, appointed BJP members as nominated legislators. It was certain that the National Democratic Alliance government would not last in the Union Territory, he added.

Regrettable move

DMK legislature party leader R. Siva, in a separate statement, said it was highly regrettable that the members were nominated even before the elected representatives were sworn-in as legislators.

The Centre had insulted the elected representatives by nominating three BJP members to the Legislative Assembly, he added.

CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, in his statement, said the BJP had adopted “unethical” means to increase the party's strength in the Assembly.

The party was trying to capture power against the mandate of the people, he added.

The CPI(M) also flayed the move of the Centre to appoint BJP members as nominated legislators.

Party secretary R. Rajangam termed the move as “undemocratic.”