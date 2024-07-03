ADVERTISEMENT

Nominated MLA stages protest at Puducherry Assembly

Published - July 03, 2024 12:02 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Nominated MLA of the BJP, R. Ashok Babu, staging a protest in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Nominated legislator of the BJP, R.B. Ashok Babu, on Tuesday staged a protest at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly seeking an apology from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his alleged remarks “insulting” Hindus during a debate on motion of thanks to the President’s address on Monday.

Holding a placard, Mr. Babu protested on the portico of the Assembly around 10 a.m, and ended it after an hour upon Speaker R. Selvam’s request.

Later, Mr. Babu told reporters that Mr. Gandhi had unnecessarily tried to drag Hindus into a debate in the Lok Sabha, and had tried to portray the community as “violent”.

