Nodal officers for civic polls in Puducherry appointed

Special Correspondent May 10, 2022 12:42 IST

Special Correspondent May 10, 2022 12:42 IST

The officers will be placed at the disposal of the SEC immediately from the date of announcement of civic elections

The officers will be placed at the disposal of the SEC immediately from the date of announcement of civic elections

The State Election Commission (SEC) has appointed nodal officers to attend various pre-election and election activities in connection with the conduct of civic elections in the Union Territory. According to a press release from State Election Commissioner Roy P. Thomas, the list of the officers, their responsibility are: EVM management, counting of votes: S. Yeswanthaiah (Director, AD Welfare); COVID-19 prevention measures, bio-medical waste management, liaison officer to SEC in all matters: P. Ragini (Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies); media monitoring, media certification monitoring committee and training management: M.V. Hiran (Under Secretary, Higher Education, and Home); liasoning of civic election observers and State Election Commissioners from other States/Union Territories: S. Kuberasivakumaran (Officer on Special DutyPolice Department); model code of conduct and civic election expenditure monitoring: S. Murugesan (Under Secretary, Agriculture, Port and AH); postal ballot and social media: Candane alias Sivaradjane (Director, Art and Culture); voter awareness and publicity: S. Sezhian Babu (Deputy Director, Agriculture (Tech II). The officers will be placed at the disposal of the SEC immediately from the date of announcement of civic elections, the press release said.



Our code of editorial values