February 04, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sanctioned the proposal to enhance House Construction Subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme being implemented by the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 5.50 lakh, a press note from Raj Nivas said.

