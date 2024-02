February 23, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given approval to the file relating to the formulation of guidelines for grant of educational loan to SC/ST students under the scheme being implemented by the Puducherry Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (PADSTDCO).

The Lieutenant-Governor also gave nod for the grant of subsidy to SC/ST persons eligible for loans under various loan schemes being implemented by the agency.