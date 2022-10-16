No takers for foot overbridge at Maraimalai Adigal Salai in Puducherry

Residents complain that the foot overbridge has poor lighting, and is being used by tipplers. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The foot overbridge opposite the bus stand on the arterial Maraimalai Adigal Salai in the city remains largely unused. Pedestrians and commuters who want to board buses on either side of the road still prefer to walk across the road, running the risk of being knocked down by speeding vehicles instead of using the bridge.

Conceived during the DMK government of R.V. Janakiraman in 1999, the overbridge was constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Residents allege that poor lighting on the foot overbridge put them off, especially at night. According to D. Govindarajan, a resident of Kombakkam, “Commuters are unable to use the foot overbridge for want of illumination. The steps are also steep, and it is dirty as liquor bottles are strewn around, forcing commuters to cross the busy road.”

“Owing to lack of patrolling and proper maintenance by civic authorities, miscreants use the facility for consuming liquor at night. Incidents of chain-snatching have also been reported despite the Orleanpet police station being a stone’s throw from the structure,” he said.

Advertisement boards put up on the sides of the structure block the view completely, compromising the safety of users, especially women.

S. Baranidarane, a resident, said the presence of hoardings on the bridge affected the visibility of users. “Banners on the sides of the bridge allow miscreants to dirty the place. People on the roads cannot see what is happening on the bridge. As a result, people are scared to use it,” he said.

Vinoth Thanvinsun, an employee of a private company at Moolakulam, says students and office-goers who cross the road twice a day suffer from vehicular emission and indiscriminate honking and run the risk of getting hit by vehicles.

“It will be safer for them to start using the facility if the civic authorities removes the banners and improves the lighting at the earliest. The police should also step up patrolling,” he said.

An official says a proposal was mooted to demolish the structure and replace it with a subway, but it remains on paper. Sources in the Public Works Department maintain that the overbridge will not be replaced with a subway because of the presence of the underground sewer system in the area.