No solution in sight to banner menace in Puducherry

July 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Precariously hanging political banners and flex boards, put up by supporters of political parties and individuals, are a common sight across the city, though they have been banned by rules such as the Puducherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 2000.

Although the district administration issues orders from time to time under the provisions of the POPD Act, 2000, political parties flout them with impunity. The municipalities and Commune panchayats continue to turn a blind eye to the menace, despite court directions to ban the banners.

On most occasions, the city is awash with banners congratulating leaders on their birthdays and the party leaders on their visit to the city to attend meetings, government events and conferences. Their number goes up at vantage locations, especially at traffic islands and road dividers, distracting the attention of motorists, residents say.

According to S. Manikandan, a resident of Reddiyarpalayam, “The political banners put up at Indira Gandhi Square, a major intersection on the 100 Feet Road, have even covered the statue of the leader and are an eyesore. The authorities should ensure that either these banners are taken down as soon as they are put up or penalize those who have erected them. Most of these illegal banners are put up on public property.”

“The banners ruin the cityscape and are dangerous in many ways. The illegally erected banners had crashed down in the impact of last week’s rain and injured motorists in Saram and a few other areas of the city. The authorities should stamp out the banner culture from the city,” an urban planner said.

In an effort to regulate the display of banners and cut-outs and to protect the city’s aesthetics, the Local Administration Department had designated places in the local bodies. However, the decision was watered down and the banners were permitted at other places. This has led to the city’s skyline being cluttered with banners, officials said.

An official admitted that banners continued to dot various parts of the city. There are complaints that hoardings put up near traffic junctions are causing hindrance to traffic. It is a matter of concern, as the safety of road users is at stake, he said.

He said the lack of penal provisions in the POPD Act as the main reason for the proliferation of banners in the city. A draft amendment to the POPD Act has been prepared and sent to the Local Administration Department for approval. This is expected to put an end to the banner menace, he said.