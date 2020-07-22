No rules violated in presenting Annual Financial Statement, Puducherry Chief Minister says

PUDUCHERRY

22 July 2020 12:32 IST

Giving a detailed clarification after AIADMK and nominated BJP legislators raised a controversy, the Chief Minister said the budget session was convened to present the AFS, with the permission of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, on Wednesday, reiterated his government’s stand that no rules were violated in presenting the Annual Financial Statement (AFS) for the current financial year.

Giving a detailed clarification after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and nominated legislators belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party raised a controversy surrounding the budget presentation, the Chief Minister said the budget session was convened to present the AFS with the permission of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Advertising

Advertising

Producing the proof of the file noting which the government sent to the Lt Governor on July 17 seeking her permission to convene the session, the Chief Minister said she didn’t raise any objection on presenting the AFS.

Denying any delay in submitting the budget estimate to the Centre for approval, Mr. Narayanasamy said the file was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on May 13.The MHA sought a few clarification after a few days and this was immediately presented to the Centre. The government received a communication from the MHA on July 16 informing them about the assent given to the budget estimate.

“I sent the file the next day to the Lt Governor seeking her permission to convene the Assembly to present the AFS. She signed the file without seeking any clarification,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said on the night of July 19, he received a letter from Ms. Bedi asking the government to re-schedule the Assembly session. The government went ahead with presenting the budget on July 20 itself as there was no violation of rules.

As per rules and the practice followed for the last several years, the government seeks the approval for Demands for Grants after presenting the AFS. Accordingly, the government sent the file on Demands for Grants on July 2I to the Lt Governor.

AIDMK stages walk out

The issue saw heated exchanges between ruling Congress members and the AIADMK, and nominated legislators. AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan who raised the issue said the government could have presented the budget immediately after the Union budget. But somehow the government delayed the entire process.. The power struggle between the ruling front and the Lt Governor. had caused immense hardships to public, he said.

The AIADMK members staged a walk out condemning the attitude of the Congress government and the Lt. Governor.